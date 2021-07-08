We could still see a 4K Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced a long-awaited upgraded version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch. While the upgrade does contain some changes, like a larger, 7″ OLED screen, the new upgrade doesn’t quite match up to the rumors that we previously heard.

The main thing missing from this upgraded Nintendo Switch was the ability to output 4K resolution with upgraded hardware that included DLSS. Unfortunately, there wasn’t anything announced about an upgraded processor in this reveal. In fact, the only upgraded hardware was the larger screen and more storage space.

Obviously, this might leave some Nintendo fans a bit disappointed. While it is exciting to get an upgraded version of the Switch, this upgrade may fall short for some people. But it’s not time to give up hope. A rumor from Jeff Grubb, a writer at VentureBeat, states we could still see a 4K Nintendo Switch in the near future.

I still have only ever personally heard 2022 for a Switch Pro. And if that still happens, I'll continue to speculate that will have 4K output with a significantly more efficient chip with DLSS.



Anyone think this is the last Switch from the company that released 6 3DS models? https://t.co/TuJJGucDdc — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) July 6, 2021

Jeff makes a good point with his last line, “Anyone think this is the last Switch from the company that released 6 3DS models?” There were, in fact, six different models of Nintendo’s 3DS/2DS console, and the company put a new one out just about every year.

The most recently announced Switch will be the fourth iteration of Nintendo’s latest console. That means there is still plenty of room for another upgraded version of the console to come out. And, following Nintendo’s previous patterns, it would make sense that we could see it coming as early as next year. For now, though, we’ll just have to settle for the new OLED Nintendo Switch.

