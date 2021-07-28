The Steam Deck will be able to run all Steam games at 30+ FPS

Valve made waves earlier this month when the company behind the popular Steam gaming platform on PC revealed its all-new handheld device, the Steam Deck.

Since its announcement, there have been a lot of questions and concerns over whether such a small machine would be capable of running some of the more demanding games that Steam has to offer.

The company wants to ensure its users that the Steam Deck is a fully capable machine. In a recent interview with IGN, Valve Hardware Engineer Yazan Aldehayyat spoke about the performance capabilities of the Steam Deck. “All the games that we wanted to be playable had really good [performance], a really good experience,” said Aldehayyat.

Another Valve developer, Pierre-Loup Griffais, later expanded on this statement, saying that “all the games that we wanted to be playable” means “really the entire Steam library.” He goes on to say, “We haven’t really found something we could throw at this device that it couldn’t handle yet.”

The performance capabilities of Valve’s new Steam Deck are only part of the equation when it comes to what games the device will be able to run. The company is confident that the AMD CPU and GPU technology inside of the machine is capable of running today’s games with at least 30 FPS on the device’s 800p resolution screen.

The other part of the equation involves the Steam Deck’s operating system. The handheld PC will launch with a Linux-based operating system that is optimized for this specific device. Steam’s library of games contains thousands of Linux-based games that will run perfectly on the device, but there is some question over how Windows games will work.

Fortunately, Steam has been working to optimize Windows-based games for Linux through its Proton program. As of now, thousands of Windows games have been optimized to also work on Linux. The Seam Deck will also be capable of downloading and using Windows as an operating system, which will make all of Steam’s Windows-only games playable on Steam Deck.

