The new Oculus Quest 2 sports double the storage without raising the price

Oculus has released a newly updated version of the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. This newer version doesn’t contain any significant hardware boosts, but it does come with a much-needed increase to the headset’s internal storage. The headset is now available in a 128GB version.

The Facebook-owned company just released this newly upgraded version of the headset today. The new 128GB version takes over the 64GB version as the baseline Oculus Quest 2. The updated headset also comes at no extra cost, taking the 64GB version’s $299 price tag as well.

In addition to the new baseline 128GB version of the headset, the company has also revealed a 256GB version, but it’s quite a bit more costly.

The wait is over. The new 128GB Quest 2 has arrived. With twice the room for games and entertainment, at the same price of $299, more is definitely more.



This new version of the headset also comes with a new silicone faceplate that should be a little more comfortable. The company halted sales of the Oculus Quest 2 a few weeks ago after users were complaining that the faceplate was causing skin irritation.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a powerful standalone VR headset, with an impressive gaming library. The headset is completely wireless, but you can also plug it into your PC and use it to play other VR games that aren’t available on the Oculus platform.

For the price, the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets that you can get today. With this new storage upgrade, the device should be even more capable of storing today’s growing game sizes.

