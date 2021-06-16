The next PSVR headset might be available by the 2022 holiday season

New details surrounding Sony’s next iteration of a PSVR headset have emerged. According to a new report from Bloomberg, sources close to the company said that it is planning on releasing a new VR headset sometime during the holidays in 2022.

Sony was a relatively early pioneer in VR headsets, releasing the PSVR for the PS4 in 2016. Now, the company is in the process of developing a new VR headset, this time for the substantially more powerful PS5. The PS5 is the first next-gen console to announce a VR headset, and Microsoft even confirmed that it is not working on one.

Originally announced in February, not much is yet known about PlayStation’s new headset. Sony did give us a sneak peek at the controllers that will come with the new headset. The innovative, two-piece controllers will have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

New details were released last month that revealed Sony’s plans to use cameras to track hand and controller positions. It was also confirmed that the headset will have a 4K display.

The report mentioned above also claims that the headset will be using Samsung OLED displays, but neither Sony nor Samsung has commented on that matter. That’s all that we know so far. We have yet to see any design of the headset itself.

While we still don’t have an actual release date yet, it is nice to see some sort of timetable for Sony’s new VR headset. A holiday 2022 release seems reasonable considering all of the information that has been revealed about the headset so far.

