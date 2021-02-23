Sony is looking to dominate the console war with the introduction of a PS5 VR headset

The new generation of consoles is finally here, and the PS5 is looking to get an edge over its competitors. Playstation is already known for its vast library of exclusive titles, and the team at the video game mega-company is also looking for other ways to separate itself from competitors.

One of the ways Sony is looking to improve on the PlayStation 5 is through VR. VR gaming is still in its early stages, and the development of VR games has seen some major improvement over the last couple of years, with games like Beat Saber and Half-Lyfe: Alyx being very well received in the last couple of years.

Sony has recognized this, and it is looking to build on the success of its own PSVR, which launched for the PS4 in 2016. In an interview with The Washington Post, Playstation CEO Jim Ryan says, “PlayStation believes in VR. Sony believes in VR, and we definitely believe at some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment…And we’re very pleased with all the experience that we’ve gained with PlayStation VR, and we look forward to seeing where that takes us in the future.”

VR is currently in development for the PS5, but it could take a while

Sony’s original PSVR headset (Image: Sony)

While gamers can actually use their original PSVR headsets on their PS5, it seems that a VR headset is currently being developed by the people at Playstation. In a recent statement on the Playstation website from Hideaki Nishino, a Senior Vice President at Sony, the company announced that it is in the early stages of development for the new PS5 VR headset.

While the headset is still in early development, there are a few highlighted upgrades to be expected. The new headset will focus on enhancing every aspect of the original PSVR, with improvements to tracking as well as screen resolution. Also noted was the development of a new, VR-specific controller to be developed alongside the headset.

While not much is known about the new VR headset for the PS5, it is definitely exciting to see that it is being worked on. Though this news does come as a happy surprise, it’s important to note that the headset is still in the early stages of development. Nishino says in his message that the new headset will not be arriving this year.

Though it may be tough to wait, it’s exciting to see that VR is still on the radar for the people at Sony. I’ll be very curious to see what the world of VR gaming looks like a year from now.

