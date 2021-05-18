Rockstar continues to shove GTA V down our throats, will release on PS5 and Series X in November

Grand Theft Auto V continues to be a giant money printing machine for Rockstar, and chances are that’s not going to change anytime soon. Rockstar has announced that GTA V will be launching on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on November 11.

GTA V was initially released in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PS3 and has since become one of the best-selling video games of all time. The game later released for the Xbox One and PS4 and eventually for PC. Since it’s release, the game has remained popular, selling more than 140 million copies so far.

Part of the reason why GTA V has maintained such a large player base is the GTA Online version of the game, which is completely separate from the game’s story mode. Rockstar has continuously updated GTA Online with new content, making it have lasting longevity with different cars and game modes that help to keep the experience fresh.

While not much has been revealed about the upgraded version of the game for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, Rockstar has confirmed that the game will be “expanded and enhanced.” Rockstar has also confirmed that GTA Online will be launching on the new consoles as a standalone version of the game, and it will be available for free for PS 5 users for the first three months.

It will be interesting to see how GTA V, a game that was released eight years ago, takes advantage of the next-generation consoles’ hardware. We saw recently that the game was able to drastically improve load times on PC with some help from a bug finder, so that could definitely be something that gets addressed.

One thing is for sure: it doesn’t look like GTA VI is coming anytime soon.

