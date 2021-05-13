Intel Labs used machine learning to make GTA V look like real life

Technology is becoming more impressive every day, and the video game industry is no exception to that fact. Even with the exponential technological improvements, we have been experiencing recently, video games have yet to make the leap towards photorealistic graphics as we see in television and movies. Researchers at Intel Labs may have found a way to advance video game graphics to the next level.

Game consoles have definitely made some pretty impressive advancements over the last decade or so. Next-gen consoles have greatly improved processing power to help with graphics rendering. But those graphics still don’t keep up with the computer generated stuff we see on TV. That’s where Intel Labs comes in.

Intel Labs has utilized machine learning to greatly enhance the graphics in Grand Theft Auto V. By utilizing the Cityscapes Dataset (Cityscapes is a collection of images of mostly German streets), researchers were able to train AI to render GTA V frames in a much more photorealistic way. The results are pretty insane.

In addition to using the final rendered image of a particular frame in GTA V, Intel Labs also utilized every piece of data that goes into each frame, which helps to eliminate some of the potential issues that come with this sort of rendering. What may be even more impressive is that Intel Labs said that this process could be done in real time, making it possible to implement this process into other games as a standard.

This is a pretty wild find from Intel Labs. This is a pretty basic explanation, and you can find the full research here. This kind of find has the potential to take video games to the next level because it shows that new hardware is not necessarily needed to make games more realistic.

