Ubisoft is working on a new free-to-play game in The Division universe

Ubisoft has announced a new game that will be a part of The Division universe. Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is a new free-to-play game set in the same universe as the series’ previous two titles.

Announced in a blog post on the Ubisoft website, The Division Heartland is currently in development and will be available sometime in 2021 or 2022. The game is a standalone title set in the same circumstances as the previous games, but from a different perspective.

Not much is known about the game so far, and it is clearly still in the early stages of development. However, the post did confirm that The Division Heartland would be an all-new experience that would allow players to experience the world of The Division in an entirely new setting.

The post confirms that this game will be developed by Ubisoft’s Red Storm studio, while The Division 2 will continue to be updated by Ubisoft Massive. In fact, the studio is currently working in conjunction with Ubisoft Bucharest to bring some all-new content to The Division 2.

Additionally, the company is currently working on bringing The Division to mobile. The company also reaffirmed the existence of The Division movie, starring some big names like Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain. There is currently a lot going on surrounding The Division, and Ubisoft seems very excited about all of it.

The Division has been a very successful franchise for Ubisoft, with a community of upwards of 40 million total gamers. I have no doubt that The Division Heartland will add to that number, being a free-to-play title. As a fan of the original games, I’m excited to see what this new take on the series is all about.

