The next PlayStation VR headset is raising the bar with 4K

New details about Sony’s next PlayStation VR headset have been revealed. The new headset will reportedly be capable of running 4K resolution and will also have an advanced eye-tracking system making the headset capable of foveated rendering.

According to UploadVR, Sony has revealed more details with partners regarding the upcoming PlayStation VR headset. The company initially let us know that it was working on a new headset in February, and we were given a look at the new controllers shortly after.

The new headset will potentially have 4K rendering with 2000×2040 pixels per eye. The way that PlayStation will make this resolution possible is by using foveated rendering. Now, I had no idea what foveated rendering meant so I looked it up, and it’s a pretty cool technology.

Foveated rendering essentially uses an advanced eye tracker to know where a user is focusing at all times. By doing this, the device can focus on rendering just that area at high resolution, while everything in the user’s peripheral vision can be less sharp and, in turn, require less resources. This will allow PlayStation’s VR headset to delegate resources effectively.

The company also confirmed that this headset will use cameras to monitor hand and controller position. This update makes setup much more simple and effective. It will also eliminate extra equipment and allow for more freedom in your VR space.

There’s still no word on when the headset will be coming, but it will most likely be at least next year. It is shaping up to be a pretty exciting time for VR gaming, and the PlayStation 5 has the makings to be the perfect console fit for a powerful VR headset.

