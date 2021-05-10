Sony says you’re still going to struggle to get a PS5 in 2022

The demand for Sony’s latest-generation console, the PS5, has been in incredibly high demand since its release in November of last year. The company has had a hard time meeting this demand and new reports show that the stock issues Sony has faced are likely to continue into next year.

This revelation comes after Sony released its most recent financial statements that show the company plans on selling almost 15 million units this year. According to Bloomberg, a briefing after those results revealed just how difficult it has been for Sony to keep up with demand for the PS5.

Sony’s Chief Financial Officer, Hiroki Totoki had this to say about the current demand for the PS5:

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand.”

The lack of supply that Sony is currently running into can be tied back to the international shortage in semiconductors that the world is going through right now.

This shortage is affecting everyone from the video game industry to the medical industry. According to the people at Sony, this issue isn’t going to be resolved any time soon, and the company is not confident that it will be able to keep up with demand.

Despite the supply issues, the PS5 has been a pretty big success for Sony, becoming the fastest-selling console ever. Still, it must be frustrating to not be able to keep products on shelves due to a shortage that’s mostly out of your control.

While these issues may persist, hopefully, Sony is able to set up supply avenues to be able to get the PS5 in more people’s hands.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: