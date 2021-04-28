Sony has sold almost 8 million PS5 consoles so far

A new sales report from Sony shows that the PS5 has been selling like crazy. Despite the semiconductor shortage that has been crippling industries since the start of the pandemic, the PS5 has sold 7.8 million consoles since its release in November 2020.

Sony’s latest released financial statements show that the console sold 3.3 million units in the first quarter of 2021, following 4.5 million sales in its launch quarter. The total of 7.8 million units makes the PS5 the fastest-selling console in US history, according to NPD on Twitter.

In addition to the success of the PS5, Sony says it now has 47.6 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, which is 14% more than at this time last year. These factors, plus additional hardware and software sales, have made 2020 the most profitable year ever for PlayStation.

What’s next for the PS5?

It has no doubt been difficult to get your hands on a PS5 since its launch last year. Despite this fact, Sony continues to see success from the console, and sales numbers are through the roof. The PS5 has sold faster than the PS4, which had around 7.4 million sales in the same time period.

Hopefully the technology industry will begin to bounce back soon in terms of production. While the limited supply of consoles has certainly driven up demand, Sony wants to get the PS5 in more users hands. More users means more software sales for Sony on a platform that was designed to make money for a long time coming.

Once the supply is figured out, it will be off to the races for Sony, as there are still a lot of people out there looking to get their hands on the new console.

