PlayStation Plus memberships might soon include movies and shows

Sony is reportedly testing out a new service called PlayStation Plus Video Pass to PlayStation users in Poland. The service is available as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription, and is currently available to users in Poland as a “test service”

This news was originally discovered by Video Games Chronicles when the PlayStation website was updated with a logo representing the PlayStation Plus Video Pass, as well as a now-deleted message stating that the service was on a trial period in Poland from April 22, 2021 to April 22, 2022.

Sony has since confirmed that this service is being tested out in Poland as part of PlayStation Plus, but nothing else has been confirmed.

This service would give PlayStation Plus subscribers to over 20 movies and television shows and that list will be growing over time. Sony owns a lot of movie and television rights, so there is a great deal of potential for a video streaming service on the platform.

PlayStation recently announced that it would be removing TV shows and movies for purchase from the PlayStation Store, and this is probably why. Coupling in a streaming service with PlayStation Plus would make the service much more appealing to a wider range of users.

Right now, the service offers a vast library of PS4 and older games that can be played for free, and adding a video streaming aspect would help the service compete with Microsoft’s current breadwinner, Xbox Game Pass.

There is not much more to know about PlayStation Plus Video Pass for now. The service is still in the very early stages of testing, and there is no word on when it could be available to more users. Still, this is exciting news for PlayStation users.

PlayStation Plus is a great service, and adding some of Sony’s most popular movies and TV shows will definitely help make the service more appealing to everyone.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.