Rockstar will fix GTA Online’s horrendous load times thanks to a fan-made update

GTA V is still a wildly successful title nearly eight years after its original release in 2013. However, the game still has its issues. The most notable issue to most users might be the incredibly long loading times for the online portion, GTA Online. Thankfully, Rockstar is planning on implementing a fan-made fix that will cut down on these load times by up to 70%.

This fix was discovered by gamer and GitHub user t0st, who found the issue in the game’s code and implemented a basic fix here. While it is noted that this fix is not for casual users and may still need some work, there must have been something right in the fix. According to PCGamer, Rockstar has announced that it will be implementing its own fix, thanks to the discovery from t0st. The company released a statement that said:

“After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved…As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”

It has not been confirmed when this update will be coming out, and we don’t know if we’ll see the full 70% decrease in load times yet, but this is very exciting for fans for GTA Online. It is incredible that a fan was ultimately the one to help fix the load times of one of the most popular games of all time.

Rockstar has confirmed that they have been in touch with t0st, and have repeatedly thanked them for their contributions. In fact, t0st stated and Rockstar later confirmed that they will be awarded $10,000 as part of the Bug Bounty program at Rockstar that pays people for finding vulnerabilities in its games. All in all, this seems like a big win for everybody, and GTA Online load times are finally going to get better.

