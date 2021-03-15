Devotion, the Taiwanese horror game pulled from Steam for mocking China’s president, is back

Devotion is a Taiwanese horror game from Red Candle Games. The game caught some heat and was pulled from Steam after an in-game poster was found that mocked Chinese president, Xi Jinping. According to Engadget, the Chinese government revoked the business license of Indievent, the publisher of Devotion in China, back when the game first came under criticism. Well, the game has finally made a comeback.

Red Candle Games has launched its own gaming client. The store currently hosts Devotion, as well as the company’s first title, Detention. Though the studio claimed that the poster was never supposed to be in the game, Devotion never made it back to Steam or any other platform. Instead, the company took matters into its own hands.

In addition to being offered on Steam, the game was supposed to be available on GOG, the storefront for game developer CD Projekt Red. However, after receiving many messages from gamers, CDPR decided not to offer the game for sale on its platform.

Devotion should be around for good now

This was surely a massive hurdle for Red Candle Games. Having a game removed from major platforms for any reason is certainly a tough thing to overcome. However, it seems that the company is comfortable taking matters into its own hands.

Launching its own storefront is a great way to ensure that the company keeps its games, like Devotion, available to users no matter what. Though the company originally stated that the poster mocking the Chinese president was not supposed to be in the game, it is not clear yet if it has been removed. Regardless, the company has no one to answer to anymore except for gamers.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: