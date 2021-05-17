Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brings all three games together with updated gameplay and 4K

BioWare’s Mass Effect trilogy is one of the RPG genre’s most outstanding franchises. Now, gamers have the chance to relive the story of Commander Shepard with updated graphics and controls in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Mass Effect is a giant space adventure full of decisions and consequences that shape the story to come. Throughout the story, you follow Commander Shepard during a galactic war against the dangerous Reapers. Decisions you make along the way will determine how your story plays out.

The remaster focused the most heavily on the original Mass Effect from 2007. The focus was to bring the original title more up to date in terms of mechanics. Things like loading times and vehicle mechanics were desperately in need of an overhaul, and BioWare was certainly aware of this. Fans of the series should now notice that combat and overall gameplay in the original game now more closely matches the second and third games.

The overhaul also includes some much needed changes in the character customization area. The Legendary Edition now gives users the option to play as female Shepard throughout the entire series. It also contains a plethora of extra customization options focused on non-white characters.

The Mass Effect trilogy is iconic and belongs near the top of the list of great RPGs of the past. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition gives gamers the chance to revisit this great story with updated graphics and mechanics that make better use of today’s hardware.

If you haven’t experienced this trilogy yet, I would highly recommend giving these games a try. Especially considering that BioWare is currently working on the next installment in the franchise.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition rolls all three games into one for $59.99 and is now available on Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

