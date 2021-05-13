Sony has revealed a couple of new color schemes for its PS5 DualSense controllers. Starting in June, the PlayStation DualSense controller will be available in an all new Cosmic Red or Midnight Black.

Announced in a blog post on the PlayStation website, these new controllers play off the popular two-tone design of the original DualSense controller. The middle section of the controller maintains a glossy black color while the arms of the controller adopt one of the new colors.

Sony decided to go with the black and red colors to continue on with its galaxy themes. The Cosmic Red blends with the blue LED to replicate the vibrant colors that can be found in our galaxy, while the Midnight Black’s shades of black are indicative of how we see the sky at night.

Satoshi Aoyagi, a member of the design team bringing us these new colors had this to say about the company’s designs:

“Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors complement each other nicely. The controller’s button colors and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colors as well.”

The new controllers will launch sometime next month, and they are available for pre-order now on PlayStation Direct. The website says that the new controllers will be available on June 11. The Mightnight Black will set you back $69.99 and the Cosmic Red is $74.99.

However, the blog post mentioned above confirmed that the exact date of release in retail stores will vary by location. For now, it looks like the best way to get your hands on these new controllers as soon as possible is from PlayStation Direct.

