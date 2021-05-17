If you still can’t snag a PS5, you might have better luck later this summer

It has been extremely difficult to get your hands on a new PS5 since its launch in November of last year, but it looks like that might be changing soon. According to Sony’s CEO, Jim Ryan, the company is planning on “ramping up” production of the console in the near future.

Sony, like most of the tech industry, has been plagued by the recent worldwide shortage of semiconductors. This shortage has caused an extreme lack in supply of the new PS5 that has seen ridiculously inflated prices over $1,000 on sites like eBay.

It looks like that lack in supply may be addressed at least somewhat in the coming months. According to Wired, Sony CEO Jim Ryan has said that the company will hopefully be speeding up production of the PS5 starting this summer.

“We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation. We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period.”

Despite the difficulties that the company has seen since the launch of the PS5, this most recent console has been a huge success for Sony. The console has almost 8 million units so far, making it the fastest-selling console in history. Who knows how big this number might be if everyone who wanted a PS5 could get their hands on one.

Sony is setting itself up for some big success this year. If the company can somehow manage to work around the international semiconductor shortage, it could be a great opportunity to build upon an already successful console launch.

Many more people are trying to buy the PS5, so if production is ramped up like Jim Ryan says it will be, Sony could see some even more impressive sales numbers this year.

