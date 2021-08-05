Sony is finally shedding some more light on its next-gen PlayStation VR headset

New details have emerged regarding Sony’s highly anticipated upcoming VR headset for the PlayStation 5. The company recently held a developers summit where a few new details emerged that give us a better idea of what to expect from the new headset.

In a video on the PSVR Without Parole YouTube channel, we got some exciting new details about PlayStation’s next entry into the VR world. First, we got more information about the headset’s OLED screen and how it plans to run at 4K resolution.

In addition to using foveated rendering, which uses tracking to tell where a person is looking so the machine can emphasize that spot, the headset will reportedly use another technique, called flexible scaling resolution, to help with performance. Flexible scaling resolution does a similar job to foveated rendering, allowing the machine to apply better resolution in areas of focus.

PlayStation’s new VR controllers look wild

We also got a new look at the unique controllers that PlayStation is bringing to the table. In addition to haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the controllers will also reportedly be capable of tracking finger movements. Instead of just knowing when you are touching a button or area on the controller, the controllers will be able to tell how far your fingers are from the controller.

Sony also plans to have huge support for AAA titles on this VR headset. The company said that it wants traditional games to come out with a VR version available so that users can enjoy the games on their TV or with their PlayStation VR headsets.

Of course, we still don’t know when the headset will be coming out. Chances are that it will be at least 2022 before we see the device come to market, and the video mentioned above said we should get more information on the headset’s release by the end of this year.

