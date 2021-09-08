Cult classic Alan Wake is getting a 4K remaster

Epic Games has teamed up with Remedy to bring us a remaster of the 2010 Xbox 360 exclusive Alan Wake. Coming to PlayStation for the first time ever, the remaster will be available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Announced this week, Remedy is currently hard at work developing this remastered title. This upgraded version of the game will include all-new 4K visuals as well as both of the game’s expansions – The Signal, and The Writer.

Alan Wake is a psychological thriller that gained a massive cult following after its original release in 2010. In the game, you play as a writer who has the horrible task of finding his missing wife in the Pacific Northwest. Equipped with a flashlight and various weapons, you must traverse the terrifying and dangerous landscape in Alan Wake.

After the success of Remedy’s last game, Control, the company signed a publishing deal with Epic for the development of two games in the same universe. One was described as a “AAA multi-platform production,” while the other was a smaller project.

It’s unclear which one of these projects is the Alan Wake remaster, but fans of the series may have more to look forward to from the company in the near future.

As of right now, the game doesn’t have a release date yet, but leaks point to October. All we know so far is that it will have 4K enhanced graphics and be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to hear more from Remedy about Alan Wake.

