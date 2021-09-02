Atari’s retro classic Centipede is getting a fresh coat of paint and couch co-op

Atari’s classic bug-blasting arcade game is getting a major facelift. The new Centipede: Recharged has been announced and is coming soon to both console and PC gamers.

Centipede: Recharched features some major graphical and mechanical improvements to help bring the classic title closer to modern games. With all-new power-ups, like side shots and massive bombs, you have several brand new ways to take out your enemies.

The game also includes a grueling Challenge Mode, with global leaderboards. Here, you’ll complete a series of 30 challenges that will test the skill of even the most advanced exterminators in the game. Atari has also introduced couch co-op in Centipede: Recharged, so you can hop on and destroy bugs with a friend.

Atari teamed up with a familiar developer for this complete remaster of the game. Adam Nickerson, of Adamvision Studios, has worked with Atari before, developing Missile Command: Recharged. Nickerson is back again, bringing us another classic arcade game optimized with today’s technology.

And we won’t have to wait too long for the game to come out after this announcement. Centipede: Recharged is coming to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Atari VCS, and PC on September 29. For fans of old-school arcade games, this is definitely a new one you should keep your eye on.

