Review: Dreametech T20 cordless stick vacuum cleaner

The T20 from Dreametech is a cordless vacuum cleaner with a simple design built using durable aviation-level materials. Its powerful motor and sturdy build make it great for pet owners, but there is more to this model than meets the eye.

To enhance the capability of the vacuum cleaner, Dreametech has included an Intelligent Suction Power Optimization system into the product. This enables it to adapt to the type of surface that you are cleaning and ensure that every bit of dust, fur, dirt is cleaned.

The T20 comes with several swappable brushes that are designed to clean different types of surfaces. In addition, Dreametech has included a crevice nozzle that makes it easy to vacuum dust and debris from tight places, a 2-in-1 deep cleaning brush that works on hard surfaces, as well as rugs, and an all-surface one that can be used on anything from car seats to marble floors.

Thanks to its cordless design, the T20 can be used in the home, garage, or anywhere else. The vacuum does not need to be plugged into an outlet to operate, and its small form factor makes it great to carry from one room or building to the next. With the T20, there are no tubes or wires to worry about, and the total weight of the device is only 3.74lbs, making it very easy to handle.

The cordless vacuum can be set to four different cleaning modes, depending on the type of surfaces that you need to clean. With the press of a button, you can modify the vacuuming power to maximize the motor’s efficiency without damaging more delicate carpets or floors.

Settings the T20 to Auto will allow it to recognize the type of surface that you are vacuuming and automatically adapt its power usage for maximum battery life. The T20 can run for up to 70 minutes on a single charge using the intelligent suction power optimization feature.

The T20’s battery is removable, allowing you to get replacements and use the vacuum cleaner for extended periods. However, keep in mind that the product comes with a single battery. You can buy additional ones from the manufacturer.

The T20 features an 8-stage noise reduction system that muffles the sound of vacuuming so that you’ll never disturb your loved ones while cleaning. Then, when you’re done using the device, you simply need to place it in the included wall-mounted charging station.

Final Verdict

The Dreametech T20 cordless vacuum cleaner is a modern piece of cleaning equipment designed for households of all sizes. The device is light, compact, and doesn’t have any wires or tubes that could get tangled in furniture or house plants.

The cordless vacuum from Dreametech retails for $389 and can be purchased via Amazon or the company’s website. However, for a limited time, Dreametech is offering KnowTechie readers an exclusive discount that brings the price down to just $305 with promo code DREAME03, which can be used only on Amazon. The coupon code is set to expire on December 12.

