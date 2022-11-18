SwitchBot’s Black Friday sale saves you up to 50% off

We’re huge fans of SwitchBot here, and if you haven’t heard of them, their Black Friday sales event is an excellent way to introduce yourself to some of their products at some of their lowest prices.

From November 18 to 28, the company is hosting a massive Black Friday sales event with discounts of up to 25% off via Amazon and the SwitchBot site.

And as a bonus, use promo code 13BFCM30 for an additional 5% off, saving you 30%.

But if 30 percent isn’t enough to move the needle, the company has 50% discounts on two of its best-selling products below:

Get this 4-pack of LED smart bulbs for just $20. Offer valid through November 28 when you use promo code BJSDA8W. Rating $20 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Get this button pusher for just $17. Offer valid through November 28 when you use promo code 178IHJYA. Rating $16.82 at Amazon On-Going Offer

SwitchBot Button Pusher: $16.82 (usually $29)

SwichBot’s little bots aren’t just cute; they’re also helpful. For example, this Button Pusher is a little bot that turns your lights on by pushing your light switch on or off.

A button pusher is one way to avoid shelling out the dough for a smart light switch. It’s cheaper and works with your smartphone, Alexa, or Google Home.

Black Friday SwitchBot Button Pusher Get this button pusher for just $17. Offer valid through November 28 when you use promo code 178IHJYA. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot

SwitchBot Smart Light Bulb (4-pack): $19.99 (usually $39.99)

The SwitchBot Color Bulb features a flicker-free design that prevents shadowing, a common complaint among users of other branded light bulbs.

You can adjust your lighting environment wherever you are so it always suits your mood. The bulbs connect via WiFi and Bluetooth, plus various other customization options.

Black Friday SwitchBot Smart LED Light Bulb (4-Pack) Use promo code BJSDA8W and save 50% and get this 4-pack for just $20. Offer valid through November 28. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot

SwitchBot Curtain Opener: $74.25 (usually $99)

This smart curtain opener is unlike any other. It works with any curtains, and you can install it in seconds. SwitchBot Curtain Rod is a smart curtain rod that helps automate your curtains.

It is easy to install and connects with third-party assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, so you can control your curtains from anywhere in the world.

Black Friday SwitchBot Curtain Opener Get this motorized curtain opener for just $74 with promo code 13BFCM30. It typically sells for $99. Offer valid through November 28. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot

SwitchBot Bluetooth Electronic Smart Lock: $74.99 (usually $99.99)

Have you ever heard of a dumb smart lock? Well, this is it. This retrofit smart lock is attached to your door with 3M tape, and the thumb turn adapter holds the deadbolt in place.

SwitchBot designed the kit to work with a wide range of locks, including Alexa and Google Assistant integration via the included Hub Mini.

Black Friday SwitchBot Bluetooth Electronic Smart Lock Get this Bluetooth smart lock for just $75 with promo code 13BFCM30. It typically sells for $99. Offer valid through November 28. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot

Additional SwitchBot Black Friday Deals

Again, these are just some of our favorite SwitchBot products. There are plenty more products to choose from via their Amazon storefront or the SwitchBot website.

Again, this sale runs from November 18 to the 28. Amazon and SwitchBot have 25% discounts across the board, but using promo code 13BFCM30 saves you an additional 5%.

Black Friday SwitchBot Black Friday Sale From November 18 to 28, the company is hosting a massive Black Friday sales event with discounts of up to 25% off via Amazon and the SwitchBot site. See at Amazon See at SwitchBot

