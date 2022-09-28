This $300 portable Xbox gaming monitor is down to $200

Imagine being able to take your Xbox Series S anywhere and being able to play all your favorite games anywhere you wanted to. Well, that’s where this DEPGI portable gaming monitor comes into play.

Right now, you can get it for $200 with promo code GJZ728AV and clipping the $40 on-site coupon. It typically sells for $300.

DEPGI’s monitor transforms your Xbox Series S into a portable gaming rig. It features a 12.5-inch 1080p display capable of up to 60hz. Additionally, it’s equipped with AMD FreeSync and HDR technology.

The monitor features built-in stereo speakers along with controls for volume and screen settings right on board. And it attaches to the Xbox Series S to create a laptop-like gaming experience.

Unlike other portable monitors, DEPGI designed this monitor with only the Xbox Series S in mind. That means everything about this monitor’s design should work flawlessly with the Series S console.

The monitor also has hinges, so you can fold it down when you are not playing to make the combination more portable.

For gamers looking to take their Xbox Series S on the go without having to worry about carrying a bulky monitor around, the portable monitor from DEPGI might be worth trying out.

Again, to get the discount, clipping the $40 on-site coupon and enter promo code GJZ728AV at checkout. This offer is valid through October 2nd. Click below for more info.

