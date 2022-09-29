Jlink introduces three new gaming monitors to improve your setup

For PC gamers, pairing up your machine with the right monitor is one of the most important aspects of a solid setup. Jlink has introduced a few different options so you can find the right monitor for your setup.

When looking for a monitor, you need to consider many aspects. How big of a monitor do you want? What kind of display quality? Refresh rate?

Jlink’s recent launches offer a decent variety in size, quality, and performance. And unless you’re looking for a 4K display, one of these three options will likely be a perfect fit.

So let’s see what the company has to offer.

Jlink 27-inch 1080P monitor

To kick things off, Jlink offers a pretty standard, 27-inch 1080P monitor. The monitor features an ultra-slim screen with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

It has an adjustable height stand and can pivot and tilt to reach the best angle possible in any setup.

And for the competitive gamers out there, the Jlink 27-inch 1080P monitor is pretty fast.

It features a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. So as long as your reflexes are on point, this monitor won’t slow you down.

This particular monitor is available from Amazon for $259. However, Jlink is currently offering a $50 on-site coupon. That brings the price down to $209, which is a pretty good deal for a monitor of this caliber. Click the button below to check it out.

Jlink 32-inch 1080P monitor

If you’re not a competitive gamer, you might want to check out the bigger, 32-inch 1080P monitor from Jlink. It offers a slightly bigger screen and the same resolution as the 27-inch, for the same price.

Of course, you have to give up something to get a bigger monitor for the same price. And in this case, you don’t get the fast refresh rate and response time.

The Jlink 32-inch has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a 4ms response time. While that won’t be much of an issue in single-player games, you may notice a little lag when playing online games.

But, the 32-inch Jlink is the same price as the 27-inch since you’re giving up that speed. Again, it’s available on Amazon for $259.99, but a $60 on-site coupon knocks it down to just $199.99.

Click the button below for more details on the Jlink 32-inch 1080P monitor.

Jlink 27-inch 1440P monitor

Clearly, the best performing monitor that Jlink recently launched is its 27-inch 1440P monitor. Not only does this bump your picture quality up to 1440P, but it also brings that speed needed for a competitive edge.

Like the first monitor mentioned above, the Jlink 27-inch 1440P has a 165Hz refresh rate for that buttery smooth picture. Plus, it includes the 1ms response time for virtually no input lag.

In addition to premium performance, this monitor has an adjustable stand that swivels, moves up and down, and tilts to create the optimal viewing experience.

This is the most expensive monitor on the list, coming in at $299.99. And if you act quickly, you can take advantage of a $50 on-site coupon, bringing it down to $249.99. Click below for more details.

Check out Jlink’s three new monitors

Jlink isn’t a name that we hear a lot when it comes to gaming monitors.

However, the company recently delivered a decent variety of HD gaming monitors at relatively affordable prices.

Whether you’re looking for 1080P single-player gaming or you’re more of a competitive gamer looking for the best-performing monitor you can find, Jlink has a decent option for you.

And the company is currently offering some pretty sweet discounts through Amazon coupons, as long as you act quickly.

