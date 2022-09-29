Amazon’s new Echo Dot speakers double as Wi-Fi extenders

Amazon announced a slew of new gadgets this week. One of the releases was the fifth-gen of Echo Dot smart speakers. They keep the previous version’s ball shape design while adding tons of features under the hood.

The audio performance of the smart speakers has been completely redesigned. Amazon says that results in two times the bass of the prior model, which sounds hopeful.

On top of that, they’re filled with more sensors, including temperature and a new accelerometer for tap gesture controls.

Meet the new fifth-generation Echo Dot

The fifth-gen Echo Dots utilize Amazon’s AZ2 neural edge processor to perform Alexa actions locally vs the cloud. Those tap controls include pausing and resuming music, dismissing timers, and ending calls.

The big feature is that the new Echo Dots can serve as Wi-Fi extenders for Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers. You’re likely to put a Dot in every room anyway, so it’s a smart move to use them to expand your Wi-Fi coverage.

WiFi range extending will also come to fourth-gen Echo Dot devices via a firmware update soon, so be on the lookout for that.

There are two new designs for the Echo Dot Kids. Those are a purple dragon and a teal owl.

The Kids version is precisely the same as the fifth-gen Echo Dot inside and comes with a one-year subscription to Kids+ and a two-year warranty. Well worth the extra $10.

Amazon also announced that the Echo Studio would get new features via an over-the-air free firmware upgrade. Those features include spatial audio and a frequency range extension to make them sound better and more immersive.

Preorders are live for the fifth-gen Echo Dot ($49.99), Echo Dot with Clock ($59.99), and Echo Dot Kids ($59.99). The release date is October 20. Best Buy also has preorders open.

