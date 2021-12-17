Mail a lot of stuff? This mailing label printer is down to just $62 right now

If you run a business and mail out many packages and letters, then a shipping label printer is necessary. Sure, you can always go the old-fashioned route by printing a label on a regular sheet of paper and taping it to the box. But let’s be honest, that’s extremely time-consuming and adds an extra step to the whole process.

Do yourself a favor, invest in a thermal label printer. And if you need a suggestion and want to save some money, this option from the folks at iDPRT is down to just $62 with code promo code YORZN56P along with clipping the $30 on-site coupon. It typically sells for $99.99. But you’ll have to act fast because the coupon expires on December 23.

If you need something with more features, iDPRT is knocking off $50 on its SP320 Bluetooth thermal label maker. Usually $129.99, you can grab this high-rated label maker for just $80. No promo code is needed; just clip the $50 on-site coupon to get the discount. This offer expires on December 20.

If you’re looking to jump on any of these, do it sooner than later, as some of these promo codes expire soon. If you’re someone who mails out a lot of stuff or constantly uses a standard printer to print out labels, do yourself a favor and click on any of these products to learn more.

