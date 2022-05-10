Samsung’s Memorial Day sale saves you up to $250 on a Galaxy S22 Ultra

No one likes paying full price for a smartphone, especially one that retails for over $1,000+. So to lessen the burden on your wallet, Samsung is running a huge Memorial Day sale on the Galaxy S22 Ultra that saves you up to $250 off the purchase price, plus up to $625 trade-in credit.

That’s some serious savings. You could potentially score this $1,000+ phone for just $279, just as long as you have an eligible device to trade-in. Not to mention, Samsung will accept devices with cracked screens too.

The buck doesn’t stop there. This sale applies to other Samsung phones too. These include any phone from the S22 series, the Z Fold 3, and the Z Flip 3. Here’s what they’re offering:

S22 Series : Get up to $250 off Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit. From $279.99 with eligible trade-in.

: Get up to $250 off Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit. From $279.99 with eligible trade-in. Z Fold 3 : $200 eCert & $100 Google Play Credit, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in. From $699.99 with eligible trade-in.

: $200 eCert & $100 Google Play Credit, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in. From $699.99 with eligible trade-in. Z Flip 3: $50 instant Samsung Credit & $50 Google Play Credit, & up to $800 Enhanced Trade-in. From $199.99 with eligible trade-in.

If you’ve been eyeing a new smartphone purchase and have your mind set on these Samsung phones, we highly recommend checking out this offer. Capitalizing on any of these deals is a sure way to get a premium smartphone at an affordable price.

But the clock is ticking. Samsung tells KnowTechie that this promotion is valid from May 9 to May 22. So be sure to jump on this before this sale ends. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.