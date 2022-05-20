Grid Studio is offering 15% off its vintage tech art for Father’s Day

Grid Studio is celebrating Father’s Day by offering a 15% site-wide discount on all its products from today to May 22. To get the discount, just enter promo code DAD15 at checkout and you’re good to go.

For those of you who don’t know, Grid Studio buys older iPhones and other tech products and transforms them into modern works of art. Rather than recycling or tossing them in the trash, Grid repurposes them into art.

Whether you’re hanging something in your home or office, Grid offers something for everyone. There’s art made out of deconstructed iPhones, Pixel, and Galaxy devices, and there’s even one made out of a torn-down Game Boy. Regardless of what you’re looking for, Grid probably has it.

To get an idea of what they’re offering, be sure to check out their website here or by clicking the button below. Again, you get a 15% site-wide discount on all the company’s products. The promotion ends on May 22, so don’t miss out.

