Apple’s Studio Display has a webcam issue but a fix is on the way

Apple seems to have scuffed the launch of its latest monitor, the Studio Display. Reviews are in, and the integrated webcam isn’t up to Apple’s usual standards. The good news? There’s a fix in the works, according to Input.

The Apple Studio Display is a 5K, 27-inch Retina screen. Unlike any of Apple’s previous monitors, this one has a 12-megapixel webcam embedded in it, the same system that’s used in iPads. That also allows for Apple’s Center Stage feature, which keeps you centered in the frame as you move around.

All of the camera tricks are powered by the A13 Bionic chip. It seems that the webcam isn’t working as intended. The Wall Street Journal’s own Joanna Stern said the webcam “made me look like I was the star of a ’90s home video.” Remember how crappy videocams were before digital? Yeah, ouch.

You can be the judge of the webcam quality. More shots in my video: https://t.co/lYQjFnqFI9 pic.twitter.com/sEWkpDIs7t — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) March 17, 2022

Check it out in the tweet above. The Apple Studio Display webcam looks desaturated, and washed-out. Joanna spoke to Apple, and they came back with “We discovered an issue where the system isn’t behaving as expected. We’ll be making improvements in a future software update.”

The really surprising thing isn’t that the webcam is bad in its current form. That can happen to anyone with a new launch.

Well, anyone but Apple, who is usually way better than this. It’s definitely a software issue, as the hardware is the same as in the iPhone 11 range.

Maybe a last-minute software update to fix something else broke the camera. We’ll never know exactly, but it’s good that Apple is aware and working on the fix.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: