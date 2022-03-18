The iPhone 14 allegedly looks the same as the iPhone 13

Want the new iPhone 14 for its updated design? Unfortunately, it looks like you’ll have to buy the Pro models then, as the base iPhone 14 looks exactly like the iPhone 13 in these new renders recently uncovered by the folks at MySmartPrice.

Thanks to MySmartPrice, we have some alleged CAD renders of the base iPhone 14 to go with the iPhone 14 Pro renders we had the other day. The first thing we notice is that the display notch is still there. Yep, no “pill plus hole” design on the base iPhone 14.

The back camera bump looks identical to the iPhone 13’s. It might have a thicker glass frame around it, but that’s a minor change. It seems the rumors around recessed camera modules were wrong. But again, nothing is set in stone here.

MySmartPrice has received exclusive CAD renders of the vanilla iPhone 14 model. The #iPhone14 RAW CAD renders offer the most accurate look yet at the iPhone 13's successor.https://t.co/rpLBnv1cbQ — mysmartprice (@mysmartprice) March 17, 2022

The only other change we can see is that Apple appears to have put more “lines” across the edges of the iPhone 14. Of course, those lines are the 5G antennas, so more is good.

The base iPhone 14 will allegedly have the same 6.1-inch screen as the iPhone 12 and 13. Expect to see an iPhone 14 Max with the same design, with the only change a more prominent 6.7-inch screen.

So, the choice between iPhone models will be easier this year. Do you want the new design, more cameras, a better screen with ProMotion, and the new A16 Bionic chip?

If that’s the case, you’ll have to shell out for the iPhone 14 Pro. But, if you need a new phone to replace an aging iPhone, the base model iPhone 14 should suffice.

