While many Apple users want everyone to know exactly which tech company holds their loyalty, not everyone is seeking that sort of attention. That’s why you should know how to change or remove the ‘Sent from my iPhone’ signature.

The “Sent from my iPhone” signature that accompanies messages sent through the Mail app is more of a subtle brag than a useful piece of information. Fortunately, Apple does allow you to alter the text if you don’t want to provide unsolicited details about your chosen mobile device.

Let’s discuss how you can change or remove the “Sent from my iPhone”—or “Sent from my iPad”—email signature in iOS.

How to turn off or change ‘Sent from my iPhone’ signature

If you don’t want people knowing you are responding to their email from your iPhone or iPad, you have options. Here’s how to change or remove the iOS “Sent from my iPhone” signature:

Go to Settings > Mail Select Signature If you have multiple email addresses configured, you’ll need to select either All Accounts to change the universal signature or Per Account to set individual signatures Delete Sent from my iPhone and either leave blank or enter a new signature Tap < Mail to go back and save changes

If you’re using an iPad, you can follow the same process to remove the “Sent from my iPad” signature from your emails.

Change your iPhone signature for email to set yourself apart

When you send emails from your iOS device, you don’t need to be just another Apple user in the crowd of many who also use iPhones and iPads. That’s why you should should change you ‘Sent from my iPhone’ signature.

Sure, you could leave your signature blank. But, if you really want to catch the attention of your mail recipients, you should use something with flavor, flair, and fewer hints of superiority.

