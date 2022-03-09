Don’t expect the fastest 5G speeds with the new iPhone SE

This week, Apple revealed a bunch of new products being added to the lineup, including a brand new $429 iPhone SE. It features a handful of improvements, including 5G, but don’t expect the fastest 5G tech in your new iPhone.

The 2022 iPhone SE will still offer 5G speeds, of course, but the tech inside the phone only supports sub-6 GHz 5G. Essentially, this means that it doesn’t support mmWave, which is the fastest 5G speed available right now.

In the grand scheme of things, it is a minor note for two reasons. For one, that tech is not yet widely available to be used by 5G-capable devices. Two, most buyers looking at the iPhone SE 2022 probably aren’t looking for the latest and greatest tech in their devices.

Image: Apple

The other improvements to the device are more than enough to warrant an upgrade. For those still holding on to an older iPhone, but don’t care about all the bells and whistles, it looks to be a solid phone.

It features the A15 chip that powers the iPhone 13 and a 4.7-inch Retina screen that uses tougher glass. It also maintains the home button to keep prices low.

The iPhone SE 5G starts from $429, an increase of $30 from the existing 4G handset. Preorders are live on Friday, March 11, with shipping starting on March 18.

