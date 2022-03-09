How to preorder Apple’s new iPhone SE

During yesterday’s Peek Performance event, Apple revealed the newest iteration of its more affordable iPhone SE. The phone officially launches on March 18 with a price starting at just $429. You can preorder the new iPhone SE starting Friday, March 11.

The latest version of the iPhone SE features a few much-needed improvements. The phone is outfitted with the upgraded A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 range. It also features 5G connection capabilities, although it may not be as fast as some other phones.

The new iPhone SE is certainly an upgrade from previous versions of the phone, and only costs $20 more than its predecessor. And you can have the phone in your hands in just a little over a week.

How to preorder the new iPhone SE

Apple’s new iPhone SE will be available to preorder at a few different places starting this Friday, March 11. You can click one of the links below to see the preorder listings.

Other retailers such as Walmart or Target may also offer preorders for the new iPhone SE, but their listings have yet to go live. The same goes for some individual carriers. We will continue to update this list as more options are available.

Keep in mind, the only way to get an unlocked iPhone SE from this preorder is through the Apple website. Any other preorders for the phone will be tied to a specific carrier.

In the preorder listing, you can choose from three different color options – Midnight, Starlight, or (PRODUCT) RED. The last decision that you will have to make is which version of the phone you want.

The 64GB version costs $429, while the middle-ground 128GB model goes for $479. Finally, the 256GB model is the most expensive version of the phone and will cost you $579. If you have an old smartphone, you can trade it in for up to $650 of trade-in credit.

So, that’s how you preorder Apple’s new iPhone SE. Again, preorders go live on March 11 and they’ll ship out a week later on March 18.

