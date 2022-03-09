The iPhone 13 now comes in Green but a case achieves the same effect for a whole lot cheaper

Apple’s “Peek Performance” event earlier this week ushered in a wave of announcements that included a new Mac Studio and Studio Display, along with a new iPad Air and a $429 iPhone SE.

Sure, these announcements are great and all, but one thing that has people losing their minds is the news that the company is introducing a new green finish to the iPhone 13 lineup. So now, Apple sells the iPhone 13 in green and “alpine green” for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple says these new colors are available to preorder on March 13. And, of course, you’ll have to dish out the required minimum of $800+ for the privilege of having your iPhone 13 wrapped in the color green.

Well, if you don’t feel like waiting until March 11 or don’t like the idea of dishing out all that money on a color that resembles vomit, here’s your next best bet: Get a green iPhone case and call it a day.

Don’t buy the green iPhone – get a green case instead, no one cares anyway

In most cases, people who buy the green iPhone will eventually slap a case on it, disguising the fact that they own a green iPhone.

So if you’re considering dropping all that money on a new iPhone just for the sole purpose of getting it in green, do yourself a favor and buy a green case. No one will be able to tell the difference.

A quick Amazon search returns an avalanche of options you can buy from a wide variety of retailers. Heck, even Apple sells their own for $47. But if you really want to mimic Apple’s color choice, Totallee has the next closest thing to Apple’s color. Here’s what they’re offering:

Totallee offers some of the thinnest iPhone cases on the planet, so if you’re someone who doesn’t like the feel of a bulky smartphone case, then the company’s line of iPhone cases is for you.

While they may not offer the highest level of protection, they’re certainly the closest thing you’ll get to a green iPhone 13, and for a whole lot less money.

So if you have plans to upgrade to an iPhone 13 just for the sole purpose of getting it in green, consider a green iPhone case first and see if that satisfies your urge for a green iPhone.

In the long run, you’ll end up saving a ton of cash and have the added benefit of protecting your current iPhone from bumps and scratches.

