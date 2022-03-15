RIP iPhone mini – Apple is scrapping the model with the iPhone 14

Bad news today for fans of the iPhone mini. A new report from 9to5Mac has confirmed that this year’s iPhone 14 range won’t feature a mini option.

Instead, Apple is working on even taller versions of the Pro range. That’s because of the new “pill plus hole” design, which packs all the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera under the screen.

The good news here is that the universally-maligned notch is going away on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The other thing 9to5Mac confirmed via its sources is that the iPhone 14 will use two different chips for the first time ever.

Image: KnowTechie

The iPhone 14 Pro models will be the only ones getting the new A16 Bionic chip; while the two non-Pro iPhone 14 models will use the existing A15 Bionic chip.

It really feels that Apple wants to further differentiate between the normal and Pro iPhone models. That could be in the form of additional cameras, more storage options, or something we’ve never seen before.

Speaking of things that haven’t been on an iPhone before, Apple is still reportedly working on satellite communications features. Those might not be ready in time for the iPhone 14 launch, however.

Apple is currently testing a way to send text messages over satellite, which could be used for emergency situations. This is being tested under the “Stewie” codename.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: