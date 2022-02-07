The next iPhone SE could release as early as March

Apple has its first Apple Event of the year planned for March 8, or a date very close to it. The reason? A new iPhone SE, which is expected to have 5G connectivity this time around.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who dropped the news before the weekend. He expects the handset to add “5G network capabilities, an improved camera, and a faster processor.”

Those are all internal upgrades, and both Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo say that the iPhone SE 5G will use the 4.7-inch screen from the existing device.

With the iPhone SE 3’s rumored $399 price tag, it will still be using Touch ID instead of the more expensive sensors used for Face ID. Kuo says that the processor will be the A15 Bionic, which is the one used in the iPhone 13 range.

That’s an easy prediction, as the iPhone SE has always had the same chip as the current crop of iPhones.

Image: KnowTechie

Will Apple upgrade the storage offered in the iPhone SE? The current model has 64GB and 128GB options. Apple bumped the minimum storage on the iPhone 13 to 128GB so we might see the same happen with the lower-cost iPhone SE 3.

It’s been two years since the last iPhone SE, which has an anemic 7MP selfie camera. We’d love to see an upgrade here as well, with a wider field of view and support for portrait mode and the other camera options found on the main iPhone range.

Gurman also says Apple is going to release a new low-cost iPad at the March event. That’s likely a new iPad Air, with a more powerful processor and also 5G.

If Apple keeps the $399 price point for the upcoming iPhone SE, it could be a huge sales driver. The addition of 5G, a better camera, and the powerful but power-efficient Bionic A15 could sway many buying decisions in the midrange smartphone market.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.