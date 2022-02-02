Apple
Apple is ready to unleash 37 new iPhone emojis – here’s what’s new
These emojis are now available in the iOS 15.4 Beta, but we should see these pushed out to the rest of us in a public iOS 15.4 update soon.
New emojis are coming to the iPhone. In the recent iOS 15.4 Beta pushed out to developers last week, Apple added 37 new emojis for people to use. This beta release includes new emojis based on Unicode’s September 2021 recommendations.
Some notable new additions include a melting face, a saluting half face, a face with a diagonal mouth, and a whole lot more. However, face emojis aren’t all that’s new with the update. There are new hand gestures too that include heart hands and a hand with the index finger and thumb crossed.
But to make this easier for everyone, I’ll go ahead and drop the list of all the new emoji coming to the iPhone in the next iOS update:
- Melting face
- Face with open eyes and hand over mouth
- Face with eye peeking from behind hands
- Saluting half face
- Dotted line face
- Face with diagonal mouth
- Face holding back tears
- Rightwards hand
- Leftwards hand
- Palm down hand
- Palm up hand
- Hand with index finger and thumb crossed
- Index finger pointing at the viewer
- Heart hands
- Biting lip
- Person with crown
- Pregnant man
- Pregnant person
- Coral
- Lotus
- Empty nest
- Nest with eggs
- Beans
- Liquid pouring out of a glass
- Mason jar
- Playground slide
- Wheel
- Ring buoy
- Hamsa
- Disco mirror ball
- Low battery
- Crutch
- X-Ray
- Bubbles
- Identification card
- Heavy equals sign
- Multi-racial handshakes
- Troll
These emojis are now available in the iOS 15.4 Beta, which is only available to developers, but we should see these pushed out to the rest of us in a public iOS 15.4 update soon.
Emojipedia predicts to see a public release of iOS 15.4 sometime in March or April 2022. And given these are designs are in beta, they’re subject to change before the final release, but it’s doubtful.
