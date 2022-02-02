New emojis are coming to the iPhone. In the recent iOS 15.4 Beta pushed out to developers last week, Apple added 37 new emojis for people to use. This beta release includes new emojis based on Unicode’s September 2021 recommendations.

Some notable new additions include a melting face, a saluting half face, a face with a diagonal mouth, and a whole lot more. However, face emojis aren’t all that’s new with the update. There are new hand gestures too that include heart hands and a hand with the index finger and thumb crossed.

But to make this easier for everyone, I’ll go ahead and drop the list of all the new emoji coming to the iPhone in the next iOS update:

Melting face

Face with open eyes and hand over mouth

Face with eye peeking from behind hands

Saluting half face

Dotted line face

Face with diagonal mouth

Face holding back tears

Rightwards hand

Leftwards hand

Palm down hand

Palm up hand

Hand with index finger and thumb crossed

Index finger pointing at the viewer

Heart hands

Biting lip

Person with crown

Pregnant man

Pregnant person Coral

Lotus

Empty nest

Nest with eggs

Beans

Liquid pouring out of a glass

Mason jar

Playground slide

Wheel

Ring buoy

Hamsa

Disco mirror ball

Low battery

Crutch

X-Ray

Bubbles

Identification card

Heavy equals sign

Multi-racial handshakes

Troll

These emojis are now available in the iOS 15.4 Beta, which is only available to developers, but we should see these pushed out to the rest of us in a public iOS 15.4 update soon.

Emojipedia predicts to see a public release of iOS 15.4 sometime in March or April 2022. And given these are designs are in beta, they’re subject to change before the final release, but it’s doubtful.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: