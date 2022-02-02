Is the Apple Ring real? What you need to know about the rumored smart wedding ring

Social media can be a great way to keep up with all the latest news and trends, but it’s also a terrible place full of hate and lies.

One social media post that seems to make its rounds every couple of months is a vague post with a supposed mockup of an Apple Ring. The text is usually centered around the same thing – the Apple Ring would be meant for married couples.

While the content will vary slightly, it basically is written in a way to cause anger as it makes it seem like the Apple Ring would be used to track the person’s spouse. Is there any truth to these claims?

Is the Apple Ring real and should you worry about it?

Short answer: No, absolutely not.

Apple is not working on an Apple Ring intended for couples. The mockups are just that – mockups. Mockups can easily be made using tools like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. People do it all the time for new products. You can see some unofficial mockups here and here that look like the real deal.

Image: KnowTechie

People that share these posts are either gullible or are intentionally hoping that people unfamiliar with Apple’s product pipeline make their posts go viral.

Apple does have a ring patent, but all indications point to that patent being potentially used in VR and AR applications. Like the upcoming mixed-reality headset from the company.

If you are really worried about Apple product privacy, then that already exists in the form of AirTags. While these trackers can be great for keeping up with your stuff, there are plenty of privacy concerns revolving around them.

