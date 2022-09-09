Instead of adding RCS, Tim Cook wants you to buy more iPhones

The long-running saga of adding RCS messaging to the iPhone has a new update. Speaking at Vox Media’s Code 2022 event, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a glib response after he was asked about iMessage supporting RCS messaging.

Well, several glib responses. His first response was, “I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point,” in response to Vox Media’s LiQuan Hunt.

Hunt already owns an iPhone, though, it’s his mother that has issues viewing the videos he sends her. That’s all because Android’s RCS messaging isn’t compatible with the higher-quality videos iMessage sends and makes them look fuzzy.

Cook’s response? “Buy your mom an iPhone,” and it’s about to become the new “you’re holding it wrong.” What is it with Apple CEOs and blaming their users (or, in this case, their we-hope-you-will-become-our users)?

If we all took Cook’s advice, everyone would own iPhones. More revenue for Apple, with even the cheapest iPhone SE starting from $429. More chances to upsell services. More, more, more.

Except it’s not more. Standards, like RCS messaging, serve an important purpose – allowing multiple different devices to talk to each other. It’s no different in scope than email, the internet, or any of the thousands of other standards you use daily without thinking about it.

Apple’s refusal to implement this standard is anti-consumer. The argument over green bubbles and blue bubbles in iMessage detracts from the fact that messaging is broken between iPhone and Android. RCS goes a long way towards fixing that.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: