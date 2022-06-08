In early June, Apple held its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). As part of the opening ceremony of the week-long conference, the company revealed the next iteration of its iPhone operating system, iOS 16.

iOS 16 includes a bunch of upgrades. iPhone users are finally getting the ability to customize their lock screens even further. The updated operating system also brings a new buy now, pay later system, and more ways to share and edit Photos.

But when can we expect the new operating system to be available? There are a lot of changes coming, so it could be a while before we see the update.

When does iOS 16 come out?

Short answer: Fall 2022

So far, the only official word we’ve gotten about the upcoming iOS 16 update is that it will be available sometime in the fall. It’s likely a little early to set an official release date. Apple will want to make sure iOS 16 is as bug-free as possible when it comes out.

Mockup of the upcoming iPhone 14 (Image: Unbox Therapy)

In the past, the company has usually released its new operating systems alongside its new iPhones in September. Last year, iOS 15 arrived on September 20, just a few days before the launch of the iPhone 13.

That’s on par with previous trends for Apple’s flagship phone and operating system. Following that trend, we’ll likely see the iPhone 14 at a mid-September event. It’s likely that iOS 16 will officially launch somewhere around that same time.

But of course, this is just speculation at this point. The only official word on iOS 16’s release date is sometime in the fall. We’ll keep this post updated as the iOS 16 public release gets closer.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: