iOS 16 will finally let you lock photo albums with Face ID

Apple introduced iOS 16 earlier this week and it brings with it a feature that iPhone users have been asking about for a while. Apple’s latest iPhone operating system brings the ability to lock Hidden photo albums with a passcode or biometrics like Face ID or Touch ID.

This feature wasn’t officially revealed at yesterday’s WWDC 2022 keynote address. But Apple highlighted it in a list of key features and enhancements on Apple’s website.

This is a key feature that many iPhone users have been asking about for a long time now. In Apple’s current and previous iOS builds, your iPhone simply puts Hidden photos into a separate folder.

Image: 9to5Mac

Anyone who was looking could still easily access and see your Hidden photos as long as they knew where to look. But with iOS 16, you will be able to lock the Hidden folder with your passcode or Face ID/Touch ID.

With Apple’s new feature, both the Hidden and Recently Deleted photo albums will automatically lock. And you’ll have to use Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode to get into the albums. This locking feature will be on by default in iOS 16 so you can have some extra peace of mind.

This is just one of several improvements to Photos that Apple is adding with iOS 16. Users are also getting new ways to share and edit their photos on iPhone. iOS 16 will be available to all iPhone users (iPhone 8 and later) starting this fall.

