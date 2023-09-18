We just rushed past the Apple “Wonderlust” event, where the Cupertino-based company announced the iPhone 15 series with the new USB-C port, the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the USB-C AirPods refresh.

While the iPhone 15 models received multiple significant upgrades, they might not have been enough to get folks to switch from their older iPhones.

But there’s no need to be disappointed as Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman says Apple is planning major redesign and hardware upgrades for 2024.

What to expect from Apple in 2024

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

Well, to begin with, the iPhones are getting bigger in 2024. Currently, the vanilla iPhone 15 and 15 Pro feature a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro Max feature a more prominent 6.7-inch display.

According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models are set to feature larger screens.

While the renowned journalist didn’t confirm the exact screen sizes for the 16 Pro variants, analyst Ross Young previously claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro could adopt a 6.27-inch screen, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max getting a 6.86-inch display.

Additionally, Gurman’s latest newsletter didn’t fail to mention the rest of the devices in Apple’s portfolio.

According to it, the 2024 Apple Watch Series X or Apple Watch X marks the 10th anniversary of the company’s smartwatch. So, Apple is planning a major redesign with new features like blood pressure monitoring.

Next year, the seventh generation of iPad Pro is coming with a redesign, which will be the first in years. Also, the entire Apple MacBook lineup is set to get the new M3 chip.

Apparently, Apple is also planning to enter the generative AI space in 2024. However, this is just a speculation at the moment. It was previously reported that Apple is working on Ajax, a large-language model, and an Apple GPT tool.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

