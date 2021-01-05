Apple’s long-awaited AirTags should be coming this year

Remember Apple’s long-awaited tracking device, AirTags? Well, a new research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that they will finally be released in 2021.

AirTags are Apple’s take on a Tile-like tracking system to keep tabs on your personal belongings. They’re supposed to use the ultra-wideband U1 chip that Apple started putting in iPhones in the iPhone 11 for pinpoint accuracy.

It’s the same chip that powers the newer AirDrop functions, where you can point your enabled iPhone towards another iPhone to send files instead of needing to choose from a list of possible devices in the same location. With the system, users would be able to ‘sweep’ around their room with their iPhone and get shown exactly which direction to go to find their missing items. Nifty.

Image: Jon Prosser

The famed analyst also says that Apple will be bringing out an Augmented Reality (AR) device this year, although he wasn’t sure what form it will take. Maybe it will be Google Glass-esque AR glasses, or perhaps a full AR headset, like Microsoft’s HoloLens. It could also just mean expanded AR functionality for this year’s crop of iPads and iPhones, so we look forward to seeing what Apple actually releases.

More AirPods are on the way, as well, as is more of the switch from Intel-powered Macs to Apple-powered Macs with variants of their own M1 chips. Mini-LED is also finally coming, with likely the iPad Pro and various MacBook models to start with.

Have any thoughts on this? Interested in trackers from Apple? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

