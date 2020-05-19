A new leak shines light on Apple’s mysterious AR glasses – $499, wireless charging, and more

Jon Prosser, who is known for leaking all things Apple (most recently in the form of Apple’s over-the-hear AirPods Studio), is back with another leak, and this time it revolves around one of Apple’s most mysterious products, its AR glasses.

First reported way back in 2018, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the company’s dip into AR wearables, but this is the first time we are seeing any real specifics. Prosser released this information via his YouTube channel, Front Page Tech.

Prosser has quite a bit of information on these AR glasses, being referred to as Apple Glass. While many of us suspected a huge price tag on something like this (especially from Apple), Prosser’s report states that they will launch for $499. Then there will be an additional charge for prescription lenses.

Apple is able to keep the price low by moving the processing power off of the actual glasses, and instead, putting the work onto the customer’s iPhone. Prosser notes that this is similar to how Apple handled processing with the original Apple Watch. Charging will be accomplished wirelessly on the glasses.

There will also be no camera on Apple Glass, but will use a LiDAR sensor to handle image recognization and analysis. If you keep up with Apple news, this makes sense and follows with products like the new Apple iPad, which contains a LiDAR system. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are also reported to have LiDAR capabilities. This data will be used by the Apple Glass team to help improve the product.

As for a unveil date, Prosser believes the AR glasses were originally scheduled for a late 2020 announcement, but due to COVID-19 and in-person events being canceled, this may be pushed back to early 2021. In regards to an actual physical release, it could be Q4 2021 or possibly Q1 in 2022.

What do you think? Interested in the AR glasses from Apple or will you wait to see a finished product before getting excited? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

