We’ve come a long way from the days of carving out a Diet Coke can to make a back-alley bong. Alongside the increasing legality and quality of marijuana, the devices we use to utilize it have exponentially improved.

We’re talking portable, rechargeable devices that perfectly heat up our bud, negating the need for lighters, papers, and glass. The best dry herb vaporizers are just some of many available for purchase.

Find the best dry herb vaporizer for you

When it comes to purchasing a dry herb vaporizer, you’ll want to consider a few things. Price is always a consideration, but portability and functionality are as well.

Some dry herb vaporizers are functionally sound, heating up your product extremely fast, but are terribly bulky. Others fit in that little coin pocket in your jeans but don’t hold much flower at one time.

Regardless, there are plenty on this list to choose from, so you’ll have no issue heating up your weed and moving into the 21st century, finally putting those Coke can bongs behind you.

Storz & Bickel’s Venty Vaporizer

Image: KnowTechie

Through an accompanying Bluetooth app, you can control many functions of the Storz & Bickel’s Venty Vaporizer including temperature, and haptic feedback.

The double battery (two 18650 lithium-ion batteries) enables longer puffing sessions without a recharge. This is handy when you are on the go, or just don’t want to get up for anything but tater tots.

But these days, weed is much more than a window to further snacking. Medically legal in many states, it’s used for everything from physical injury recovery to controlling and maintaining mental issues.

At the top of this list, the Storz & Bickel’s Venty Vaporizer is a vape with a great capacity in not only form factor but functionality.

Venty Vaporizer by Storz & Bickel This is a hearty vaporizer that will quickly heat up your bud, and it has an app. What We Like: 20 second heat up

Adjustable airflow

USB-C charging

Double battery

Venty Vaporizer by Storz & Bickel This is a hearty vaporizer that will quickly heat up your bud, and it has an app. What We Like: 20 second heat up

Adjustable airflow

USB-C charging

Double battery

Haptic feedback What We Didn't Like: It's expensive

Utlillian 621 Vaporizer

Image: KnowTechie

The Utillian 621 is one of several vaporizers available from the Utillian brand. However, this one is the best example.

It’s probably one of the most sturdy vapes on this list, with a magnetic mouthpiece that easily clasps over the heating bin. It’s easy to clean with the included stirring tool, and you can just as easily control the temperature.

The only slight downside is the heating chamber is good for about one to two sessions before a refresh. But really, things get burnt after that point anyway so that’s not so bad.

Conversely, one of the best things about the Utillian 621 is although it seems a bit bulky, it’s actually quite discreet, though there’s not much need for secret business these days.

Utillian 621 If you are looking for a solid, all-purpose vape then look no further. What We Like: Magnetic stirring tool

Precise temperature control

Works with wax concentrates too

USB-C charging

Utillian 621 If you are looking for a solid, all-purpose vape then look no further. What We Like: Magnetic stirring tool

Precise temperature control

Works with wax concentrates too

USB-C charging

2300 mAh battery What We Didn't Like: Non-adjustable airflow

Pax Plus Vaporizer

Image: KnowTechie

The Pax Plus Vaporizer has a .5g capacity, and you can use that capacity for flower, or use an insert for concentrates.

The two-hour battery life means that you won’t have to recharge while out and about. Plus, while you are out there in the world, you don’t have to worry about smell or spilling with the magnetic oven lid.

However, there is one caveat with the Pax line of vaporizer, something that might matter to some, but it comes with a proprietary charger. While it’s USB on one end, it’s not USB-C on the other, which means you better not lose that cable.

But aside from that, the Pax Plus Vaporizer is one of the best form factors on the market.

PAX PLUS Dry Herb & Concentrate Vaporizer The epitome of form factor, Pax vapes are famously known for breaking from the classic bulkiness of modern vapes. What We Like: Works for concentrates as well

Adjustable bowl size

Single button use

Sleek form factor

Magentic oven lid

22 seconds heat time What We Didn't Like: Taste doesn't last very long Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Pax Mini Vaporizer

Image: KnowTechie

The Pax Mini Vaporizer offers most of the benefits of the standard Pax vape, at a smaller price and form factor.

While it doesn’t work with concentrates, it does have an oven that should provide you with a few sessions before having to clean and refill. The heating of your flower with the Pax is always smooth and results in as little smoke as possible. It never burns.

It’s nice to have a weed vaporizer that literally fits in the palm of your hand if you still are living that discreet life. This is a vape that fits in your pocket with other things and doesn’t require a lot of complicated maintenance.

If you want nothing more than to get your hit on without a massive unit in your hands, then the Pax Mini Vaporizer is the right choice.

PAX MINI Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer While a smaller capacity than it's parent vape, the Pax Mini is supremely portable. What We Like: Very pocketable design

Single button control

30 second heat up time

Cheap

PAX MINI Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer While a smaller capacity than it's parent vape, the Pax Mini is supremely portable. What We Like: Very pocketable design

Single button control

30 second heat up time

Cheap

USB-C charging What We Didn't Like: No temperature control

XMAX V3 Nano Vaporizer

Image: KnowTechie

The XMAX V3 Nano Vaporizer is cheap, under $50, and that’s because it has a small 1000 mAh battery.

Nothing to write home about, the single battery might not impress the most hardcore users. But if you want something quick, cheap, and portable good for a session or two, you can’t go wrong here.

It takes about an hour to charge and comes in three different colors if that’s important to you. It works with dry herb only and has a nice glass mouthpiece that you totally won’t break.

Through both conduction and convection heating, the XMAX V3 Nano Vaporizer delivers an even heat in an efficient package.

XMAX V3 Nano Vaporizer This is an affordable pocket vaporizer that does exactly what you need it to do. What We Like: Very pocketable design

Single button control

30 second heat up time

Cheap

XMAX V3 Nano Vaporizer This is an affordable pocket vaporizer that does exactly what you need it to do. What We Like: Very pocketable design

Single button control

30 second heat up time

Cheap

USB-C charging What We Didn't Like: Small battery

Firefly 2+ Vaporizer

Image: KnowTechie

There are two selling points of the Firefly 2+ Vaporizer. The first is dynamic convection, which keeps the temperature level to deliver a smooth pull every time.

The second is the borosilicate glass bowl and vapor path, which keeps the flavor of your flower consistent and strong. Taste is important after all.

Really, the biggest draw of this vape is its recognizable form factor. It emulates the classic one-hitter that we are all familiar with. Pack a bowl, heat up with a press of the button, and you are really to roll.

It’s nice to see that with vapes like the Firefly 2+ Vaporizer that we haven’t forgotten our past.

Firefly 2+ Plus Vaporizer This vaporizer is a modern take on the classic one-hitter. What We Like: Works with concentrates

Single button operation

Multiple color options

Firefly 2+ Plus Vaporizer This vaporizer is a modern take on the classic one-hitter. What We Like: Works with concentrates

Single button operation

Multiple color options

Dynamic convection What We Didn't Like: Messy loading

Mighty+ (Plus) Vaporizer

Image: KnowTechie

The Mighty+ (Plus) Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel is a modern classic displaying decades of German engineering. This thing is all battery, which means you’ll have plenty of puff time.

A hybrid heating system delivers consistent and efficient vapor, and the controls are three buttons and no app.

With a 60-second heat-up time and USB-C charging, this is a consistent vaporizer. And that’s what we want in a vaporizer, isn’t it? Consistency and a clean, controlled intake. The heating oven is big enough for a few sessions, and the battery will line up those sessions on repeat.

Overall the Mighty+ (Plus) Vaporizer is an old-school massive battery vape with very modern functions.

Mighty+ (Plus) Vaporizer Decades of development have resulted in this beast of a portable vape. What We Like: Ceramic bowl

USB-C charging

Superboost option

Massive battery

Mighty+ (Plus) Vaporizer Decades of development have resulted in this beast of a portable vape. What We Like: Ceramic bowl

USB-C charging

Superboost option

Massive battery

60 second heat up time What We Didn't Like: Large/bulky

Zeus Arc GT3 Vaporizer

Image: KnowTechie

The draw of the Zeus Arc GT3 Vaporizer is not necessarily the draw from a perfectly heated flower, but the shiny gold features.

Goldsink Technology results in a gold-plated heating chamber that delivers a smooth draw every time, evenly heating your weed without any tinge of burning.

Three temperature presets and a 3500 mAh battery are complimented by USB-C fast charging. A nice feature of this vape is the ArcPods. These are prefilled herb pods (you can also fill them yourself). You can pop one in, use it, then pop it out. Saves a lot of time on cleaning.

In this, the Zeus Arc GT3 Vaporizer is a very efficient vape with shiny gold highlights.

Zeus Arc GT3 When you want something a bit more flashy, you'll certainly go for the gold plating found in this vape. What We Like: ArcPod compatible

3 temperature presets

Gold plated heating chamber

3500 mAh battery

Zeus Arc GT3 When you want something a bit more flashy, you'll certainly go for the gold plating found in this vape. What We Like: ArcPod compatible

3 temperature presets

Gold plated heating chamber

3500 mAh battery

USB-C charging What We Didn't Like: Heavy

Arizer Solo II MAX Vaporizer

When you want to hook up that bubbler or water pipe to your vape, the Arizer Solo II MAX Vaporizer makes it as easy as lemon pie.

It works with most third-party glass setups as well. This vape also uses an optional pod system but is crafted from borosilicate glass. Not disposable, but certainly easy to clean and reuse.

Technical specs include an automatic display and controls inversion, USB-C charging, and a high-capacity 18650 battery. That equates to about three hours of use, more if you charge while using, which it certainly allows.

The Arizer Solo II MAX Vaporizer is the vape to choose if you have a glass collection collecting dust.

Arizer Solo II MAX Vaporizer Not all vapes are as versatile as this one when it comes to meshing with third-party glassware. What We Like: Custom settings

30-second heating time

Automatic display

Controls inversion

Dark mode setting

USB-C charging

Connects to bubblers What We Didn't Like: Not much different to the Solo 2 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Volcano Hybrid Desktop Vaporizer

Image: KnowTechie

The Volcano Hybrid Desktop Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel is a beast of a vape and won’t fit in your pocket. It’s not as popular as portable vaporizers for dry herb, but it still has its merits.

It’s especially handy for users who want a bit more control over their intake, as a litany of add-ons and precise digital temperature controls allow you to vape your way.

It’s a big vape for sure, and its cone shape certainly makes it stand out on your desk.

Clearly, you’ll need a more portable vape when you can’t take your desk with you, but in the meantime, the Volcano Hybrid Desktop Vaporizer is great if you’ve nowhere to be.

Volcano Hybrid Desktop Vaporizer Maybe you don't want to take your vape with you, maybe you want your vape setup to be just short of a hooka bar. What We Like: Ceramic-coated heating chamber

Hybrid convection heating

Balloon inflation system

Precise temperature control

Bluetooth control

Tons of add-ons What We Didn't Like: Not exactly portable Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

How to pick the best dry herb vaporizers

Nothing beats the pull from a fresh dry herb through a perfectly heated vape chamber. Sure, there are concentrate and liquid vapes, but the OG bud is always better.

When it comes to selecting the best vape for your dry herb, there are many features to consider. From the size of the battery to heat-up time, to digital temperature controls, and ceramic versus glass, you’ll surely find the perfect vape for your dry herb.

The best dry herb vaporizers are the ones that work best for your use.

Have you got any recommendations you’d like us to try? If there are any products you think are missing from this list, leave a comment, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It's one of the ways we keep the lights on here.

