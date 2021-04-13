It’s official, Apple’s next hardware event is scheduled for April 20

After Siri leaked the info earlier today, Apple has now made it official. The next press event will be on April 20 and it is called “Spring Loaded.” It will start at 10:00 AM PDT at Apple Park and you can watch it directly from the Apple website. Like other recent events, it will be completely online and not open to the press.

With a name like “Spring Loaded,” it’s quite possible Apple is planning on a doozy of an event, but right now, there is still nothing confirmed. We are expecting to see an announcement for new iPad Pro models with an improved screen. With recent reports pointing to part shortages, however, it will be interesting to see how this is handled.

There have also been talks of a new iPad mini Pro, but those rumors should be taken with a grain of salt at this time.

Apple has also opened up its Find My app to third-party developers, so this might be the event the company finally announces its AirTags to take on Tile.

Past new iPad models and AirTags, Apple is also working on new AirPods, but it’s quite possible those will not be announced until a fall event. The same goes for new iMacs with updated screens and Apple silicon. It’s possible, but we’ll have to wait until April 20 to know for sure.

