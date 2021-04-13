Siri is snitching on Apple and letting people know when the next big press event is taking place

There has been lots of speculation of when Apple will be holding its next event, but now, as found by MacRumors, the answer has been right in front of us all along…allegedly.

That is if Siri is to be believed. You see, if you ask Siri “when is the next Apple event?”, she’ll let you know that “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA.” She’ll then point you to the Apple events page. That page hasn’t been updated with any new information, however.

If this date is to be believed, Apple will probably announce it officially today or tomorrow as the company usually announced its events about a week in advance.

So, what should we expect at the next Apple event? We’ll likely see new iPad Pros with a new display and AirTags might finally make their appearance, especially with Apple opening up the Find My app to third-party solutions. The new iPads might be delayed, however, as Apple is feeling the effects of the semiconductor shortage.

Have any thoughts on this? Surprised that Siri is snitching on Apple? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

