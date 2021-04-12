Google is dropping its Google Shopping apps

Did you know there was a dedicated Google Shopping on both Android and iOS? I’m going to be honest, I didn’t. This might be one of the reasons Google is apparently abandoning the dedicated app in favor of focusing on the shopping experience found directly within Google.com.

9to5Google was one of the first outlets to cover this, after a recent Google Shopping update (Version 59) gave users of the platform a “The app is unavailable right now” message. Now, Google has confirmed to 9to5Google that the message is accurate, stating:

“Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab. We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love.”

Both the app and web version of Google Shopping were nearly identical, with the app offering slightly different functionality. Honestly, the fact of the matter is, Shopping doesn’t really need a dedicated app, not when all of the features are baked into the normal Google.com experience. It really adds nothing, so it makes sense that Google would abandon the dedicated app as Google has outgrown it.

So, when will this take effect? According to 9to5, the Shopping app is no longer receiving support but will work through June.

