Some of Verizon’s hotspots are getting too hot and now there’s a recall

When you buy a mobile hotspot, you expect to get some solid internet but you probably aren’t expecting the unit to actually get HOT. Well, that’s what is happening with three different models (MHS900L, MHS900LS, and MHS900LPP) of Verizon’s Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspot and now they are being recalled.

As announced by Verizon and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion battery inside the unit can get to extreme temperatures and poses both fire and burn hazards. The Ellipsis Jetpack MHS900L was first released in 2017. In total, 2.5 million hotspots are being recalled.

In a statement, the company notes:

Additionally, all powered-on Ellipsis Jetpacks have received two over-the-air, automatic software updates. The first enables the device’s identifying number to be viewed on its scrolling screen to help facilitate its exchange, and the second prevents the device from charging while the device is plugged in and powered on. This will help reduce some of the risk of overheating by preventing the device from charging while it is plugged in and powered on.

If you own one of the Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots mentioned in the recall, you can contact Verizon about sending the unit back and getting a replacement. If you’d prefer to keep the unit, Verizon notes to make sure you are using an approved cable and that you only charge the unit when not in use.

