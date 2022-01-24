The Google Pixel Watch could release as early as May

That would point towards an announcement during Google’s annual I/O developer conference. The event is usually held in May, and Google has used it to release devices before, most notably the Pixel 3a.

Pixel Watch 👇



I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it.



This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes.



Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022

Google might also be using this year’s I/O to release the Pixel 6a smartphone, according to some other tipsters. That’s when the Pixel 3a was released back in 2019. The Pixel 4a and 5a 5G were both released in August, mainly due to pandemic delays.

Google hasn’t publicly acknowledged that the Pixel Watch even exists, but we’ve seen packaging and marketing images so it must exist.

We’ve seen rumors about the Pixel Watch featuring the next-gen Google Assistant and heard about how it will get basic fitness tracking features. Another leak at that same time pointed towards the watch being powered by a Samsung Exynos chip.