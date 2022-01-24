The Google Pixel Watch could release as early as May
There’s no word yet on pricing, but rumors say it will compete with the Apple Watch.
We’ve been waiting for four years now for the Google Pixel Watch to arrive. Rumors surrounding the watch have gained intensity in the last year, and now we have a rumored release date. Serial leaker Jon Prosser says it’s coming on May 26.
That would point towards an announcement during Google’s annual I/O developer conference. The event is usually held in May, and Google has used it to release devices before, most notably the Pixel 3a.
Google might also be using this year’s I/O to release the Pixel 6a smartphone, according to some other tipsters. That’s when the Pixel 3a was released back in 2019. The Pixel 4a and 5a 5G were both released in August, mainly due to pandemic delays.
Google hasn’t publicly acknowledged that the Pixel Watch even exists, but we’ve seen packaging and marketing images so it must exist.
We’ve seen rumors about the Pixel Watch featuring the next-gen Google Assistant and heard about how it will get basic fitness tracking features. Another leak at that same time pointed towards the watch being powered by a Samsung Exynos chip.
The Verge found out some pricing details, with the Pixel Watch “expected to cost more than a Fitbit and compete more directly with the Apple Watch.”
That, and pretty much everything else we think we know about the Pixel Watch, could still change so we’re tempering our excitement until we see something official from Google.
